Half an acre of conserved land in Freeport burned in a forest fire last week after an illegal campfire, reports The Press Herald.

Crews from Yarmouth, Pownal, Durham and North Yarmouth battled the fire, spraying over 15,000 gallons of water.

Crews returned to the site the following day and doused it with an additional 2,250 gallons of water to eliminate any remaining hot spots.

