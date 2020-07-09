ZOLL Launches Remote View Capabilities on the X Series Monitor/Defibrillator

ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that it has launched its new remote view technology on the X Series® monitor/defibrillator developed for EMS agencies.

Remote view capability on the X Series allows a clinician to view the X Series screen remotely while a patient is being monitored. The new technology permits a clinician to see two waveforms and the patient’s vitals, including the patient’s temperature, heart rate, SpO 2 , and end-tidal CO 2 . The remote clinician is also able to view 12-lead snapshots and trend reports.

“ZOLL is proud to offer remote view capabilities, which are a critical component of patient care in today’s environment,” said ZOLL CEO Jonathan A. Rennert. “This new technology can help minimize clinician exposure to COVID-19 and prevent patients from entering a hospital setting unnecessarily, where they could be exposed to the virus.”

“Remote view is also a critical tool for EMS agencies following the ET3 model, where advice from a specialist is required to determine where to transport, as well as for community paramedicine/mobile integrated healthcare (MIH) programs,” Mr. Rennert added. “In emergency situations, it is paramount that first responders and clinicians share real-time critical care data to help improve patient outcomes.”

