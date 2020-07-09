Engine Company, Firefighting, Structural Firefighting

Multiple Companies Respond to West Cocoa (FL) House Fire

According to a report from ClickOrlando, firefighters from three agencies responded to a house fire in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

BCFRpio/Twitter

On arrival at the home in the 3600 block of Brophy Boulevard, Brevard County Fire Rescue discovered a “heavily involved fire” in the garage and attic that extended into the home.

Fire departments from Cocoa and Rockledge were also at the scene. Crews extinguished the fire quickly, but had “extensive mop-up and overhaul.”

RELATED

Ventilating Garage Fires with Exposed Lightweight Wood Truss Roofs

Attached Garage Fires: Strategy and Tactics

The Hidden Dangers of Garage Fires

More