Multiple Companies Respond to West Cocoa (FL) House Fire

According to a report from ClickOrlando, firefighters from three agencies responded to a house fire in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Residential Fire

01:50 EDT 7/9/20 by BCFR

3605 BROPHY BLVD, W COCOA, FL, #BCFR E44 WITH A HEAVILY INVOLVED FIRE IN THE CARPORT/ATTIC. EXTENSION INTO HOME. UNDER INVEST. BCFR WITH ASSIST OF COCOA FIRE ONSCENE. #BrevardsBravest #StructureFire #WestCocoahttps://t.co/snpZmpp8Ej pic.twitter.com/b9wELX9FZ3 — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) July 9, 2020 BCFRpio/Twitter

On arrival at the home in the 3600 block of Brophy Boulevard, Brevard County Fire Rescue discovered a “heavily involved fire” in the garage and attic that extended into the home.

Fire departments from Cocoa and Rockledge were also at the scene. Crews extinguished the fire quickly, but had “extensive mop-up and overhaul.”

