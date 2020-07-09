Multiple Companies Respond to West Cocoa (FL) House Fire

According to a report from ClickOrlando, firefighters from three agencies responded to a house fire in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
On arrival at the home in the 3600 block of Brophy Boulevard, Brevard County Fire Rescue discovered a “heavily involved fire” in the garage and attic that extended into the home.
Fire departments from Cocoa and Rockledge were also at the scene. Crews extinguished the fire quickly, but had “extensive mop-up and overhaul.”
