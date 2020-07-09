Photos: CA Fire Crews Battle Soledad Fire

Fire photog Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters operating at the Soledad Fire, a wildfire that began on July 5, 2020, and has burned nearly 1,500 acres in the vicinity of Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road in Los Angeles County, California.

According to a report, the fire in Santa Clarita prompted evacuations and temporarily closed a freeway.

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: Crews Extinguish Ambulance Fire in CA

Photos: CA Crews Battle Lime Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Major Emergency Fire Downtown

Photos: LAFD Firefighters Respond to Two Fires During Riots