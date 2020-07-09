Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Taking It to the Streets: Commercial Fires

On tonight’s podcast, host Chris Naum talks commercial fires with guests Danny Sheridan, Jim Duffy, and Doug Cline. They will focus on the aspects of commercial construction, operations, and command.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

MORE

Podcast: BuildingsonFire: Taking It to the Streets

Podcast: Buildingsonfire: Taking It to the Streets

Podcast: Taking It to the Streets: The 23rd Street Fire