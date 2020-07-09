ImageTrend Automates Patient Query using Kno2’s Connection to Carequality

ImageTrend, Inc. announces their latest innovative offering for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies that automates patient queries within ImageTrend Elite™ using Health Information Hub™ and Carequality, giving them real-time access to critical patient information which enhances care, streamlines reporting and improves patient hand-off to the hospital.

ImageTrend offers this additional level of interoperability through an existing partnership with Kno2, an approved implementer of the Carequality Interoperability Framework. The integration between ImageTrend’s Health Information Hub (HIH™) and Kno2 extends connectivity options to all EMS agencies using Elite, and provides access to the electronic health records (EHRs) of the more than 50,000 clinics and 2,800 hospitals leveraging Carequality nationwide.

ImageTrend Elite uses patient demographics to launch an automated patient query giving EMS personnel access to past medical history, including preexisting conditions, current medications, allergies and care plans while treating the patient. Visibility to this clinical information enhances care by presenting the patient’s information to the medic within ImageTrend Elite and pulls relevant data directly into the ePCR (electronic patient care report), removing manual data entry.

“Adding Carequality to our suite of healthcare integration points enhances our goal of breaking down barriers in patient care to deliver health information to the right hands at the right time,” commented Michael Patock, ImageTrend Vice President of Strategic Development. “The Patient Query will seamlessly operate within the current workflow of searching patient encounters in Elite.”

ImageTrend continues to expand workflows for EMS agencies using Elite for submitting their ePCRs to hospitals. In October 2019, ImageTrend announced broad-based interoperability for EMS with their automated ePCR workflow. It leverages Direct Secure Messaging, an industry standard for hospitals and providers with a certified EHR.

“Interoperability between EMS agencies and the hospitals where patients are transported is now a light switch away,” said Kno2 Vice President of Interoperability, Alan Swenson. “ImageTrend has done an incredible job using standards based exchange methods already deployed through national level, consensus built networks and frameworks like DirectTrust™ and Carequality to deliver cost-effective automation and bi-directional data sharing that does not require hospitals to deploy point-to-point connections and proprietary systems.”

“It’s exciting to see EMS agencies take advantage of query-based exchange at the point of emergency care, when access to critical patient information could mean the difference between life or death,” said Dave Cassel, Executive Director of Carequality.

Visit here for more information on the HIH Patient Query module and the interoperability of ImageTrend solutions.

About ImageTrend, Inc. www.imagetrend.com

ImageTrend, Inc. is dedicated to connecting life’s most important data in the healthcare and emergency response community. ImageTrend delivers software solutions, data analytics and services for EMS, hospitals, community paramedicine (CP), critical care, fire, and preparedness to enable fully integrated patient-centric healthcare and public safety. ImageTrend’s commitment to innovation, its clients, and providing world-class implementation and support is unsurpassed. Based in Lakeville, Minn., ImageTrend combines business analysis, creative design and data driven architecture to offer scalable solutions and strategies for today and the future.

About Kno2 www.kno2.com

Kno2® is leading healthcare’s path to interoperability across every patient care setting with the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Through Kno2’s Interoperability as a Service™, common exchange methods including cloud fax, Direct secure messaging using the DirectTrust™ framework, patient information query with providers live on Carequality, including those connected through CommonWell Health Alliance®, IHE profiles, HL7 messaging, Fast Interoperability Healthcare Resources (FHIR), patient care networks (Referrals, ACOs, HIEs), and other forms of exchange are standardized into simple send and receive workflows, from virtually any source. The innovative technology is smart enough to determine the most interoperable form of exchange to ensure that content flows freely between systems and providers. All this functionality is available to providers and technology vendors through a simple set of REST-based APIs or through a Kno2 portal.

About Carequality www.carequality.org

Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health information networks. Carequality brings together diverse groups, including electronic health record vendors, record locator service providers and other types of existing networks, to determine technical and policy agreements to enable data to flow between and among networks, platforms and geographies. The Carequality Framework provides the essential elements for trusted national exchange, such as common rules of the road (including a Trusted Exchange Framework), well-defined technical specifications and a participant directory.