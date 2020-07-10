Six Injured in NYC Apartment Fire

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) units responded Monday, July 6, 2020, to a fire at an apartment building in Harlem that left six civilians injured.

According to the FDNY’s Facebook page, a working smoke alarm alerted occupants in the apartment to a fire in their home in the early morning hours. They immediately called 911 for help and sheltered in place in a bedroom until FDNY units arrived on scene.

While Ladder 28 forced entry and located the victims in the back bedroom, Engine 69 stretched the hoseline and extinguished the fire. Fire marshals determined that the fire was caused by an extension cord. Thanks to the early warning that the working smoke alarm provided, and the actions of all FDNY members on scene, all injuries were nonlife-threatening.

