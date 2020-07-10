Gunman Shoots TX Officers, Sets Home on Fire

RENO, Texas (AP) — Two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in Texas and barricaded himself in a home, authorities said.

The shooting happened when officers responded to the home Thursday night in Parker County, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an emailed statement.

Early Friday, flames could be seen rising from the home where the suspect had barricaded himself, the Star-Telegram reported. The blaze was extinguished about 1:30 a.m., but the status of the shooter wasn’t immediately known.

A Reno officer was shot in the arm and a Parker County deputy was also wounded, Simmons said. The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the extent of the deputy’s injuries were unknown. The deputy was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot, Simmons said.

Authorities had responded to the home after a caller said her son had a gun and was making threats, Simmons said.

