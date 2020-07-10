Podcast: In Their Own Words: Josh Burchick

On the night of July 23, 2018 Lieutenant Nathan Flynn of the Howard County (MD) Fire Department was killed in the line of duty. Lieutenant Josh Burchick was among the members that had to go in and rescue Nate, who was trapped in a crawlspace between the basement and first floor.

In this podcast, Josh discusses his article in June 2020 Fire Engineering magazine, “RIT Activation and Firefighter Optimization.” Be sure to download and read internal report and listen to the radio traffic from that fateful night. This is a podcast you definitely want to listen to, review the report, and train on.

The report: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Fire-and-Rescue/Internal-Safety-Review-Board-Final-Report

Upcoming training opportunity: https://www.fireengineering.com/2020/07/06/490402/register-for-lieutenant-nathan-flynn-fireground-leadership-training-program-online/

Audio courtesy of Howard County (MD) Department of Fire and Rescue Services

