Firefighters have contained a 45-acre vegetation fire in the San Jose foothills, reports The Mercury News.

Crews from Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department were called to a brush fire.

Over the next few hours, crews beat back its forward progress and tamped down the flames to about 30 acres. By early afternoon, firefighters remained at the scene to control hotspots and hold a firm line around the fire’s edges.

RELATED

Thermal Vegetation Fire Forces Evacuation

Vegetation Fire Forces Evacuations in Jurupa Valley