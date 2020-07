An Evanston firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion after a house fire, reports CBS Chicago.

Crews from several neighboring departments helped firefighters contain the fire to the attic. The house suffered extensive water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED

Firefighters Suffer Heat Exhaustion, Dog Dies at MA House Fire, Collapse

Two Arlington (TX) Firefighters Suffer Heat Exhaustion

Tulsa Firefighter Suffers Heat Exhaustion After House Fire