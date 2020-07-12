Annapolis (MD) First Fire Chief Dies

Annapolis’ first Fire Chief Charles H. Steele, who also served in the precursor to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, died, reports Baltimore Sun.

Steele served in his role as fire chief from 1964 until retirement in 1987 and is credited with improving standards in the city. He laid the foundation of career fire service in the city and reduced the average costs of fires by increasing staffing, fire prevention, and training programs for all personnel.

