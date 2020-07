AP News/YouTube

City of San Diego (CA) firefighters responded to assist in an explosion and fire at the U.S. Navy Base there, according to reports.

At least one person was injured in the fire on USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the fire department’s Twitter account. Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

CNN reported that the fire went to three alarms, and that the cause of the fire was not clear.

