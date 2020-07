Welcome to the back step: Ron Kanterman and Tom Aurnhammer review current topics in the fire service, among them the topics of leadership, safety, and command.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Back Step Boys

Podcast: Back Step Boys

Podcast: Back Step Boys