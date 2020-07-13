Retired Miami (FL) Firefighter Dies in House Fire

According to a report from Local10.com, the victim of a house fire in Cooper City, Florida, on Sunday was a retired Miami Fire-Rescue Department firefighter. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
A spokesman for BSO Fire Rescue said that nearly 30 firefighters worked the incident, which was located primarily in the living room. It took the crew approximately 20 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.
The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the fire’s origins. No one else was injured.
ALSO
Response to a Fire in a 100-Year-Old Taxpayer in Tampa, Florida
Big City Tactics for Small Town Fire Departments: The Fire Academy