Retired Miami (FL) Firefighter Dies in House Fire

According to a report from Local10.com, the victim of a house fire in Cooper City, Florida, on Sunday was a retired Miami Fire-Rescue Department firefighter. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a residential structure fire located at 9420 SW 53RD ST. @CooperCityGOV Fire is under control, 1 fatality reported. pic.twitter.com/eHkZ2kz9cZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 12, 2020 Broward Sherriff/Twitter

A spokesman for BSO Fire Rescue said that nearly 30 firefighters worked the incident, which was located primarily in the living room. It took the crew approximately 20 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.

The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the fire’s origins. No one else was injured.

ALSO

Response to a Fire in a 100-Year-Old Taxpayer in Tampa, Florida

Big City Tactics for Small Town Fire Departments: The Fire Academy

Fire in a Flat Roof? “MAC” It!