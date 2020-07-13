Webinar on Firefighter and Emergency Responder COVID-19 FR Face Mask Protection Needs

DuPont recently announced a July 16 webinar to help educate firefighters and emergency responders on how to best respond to the protection needs of both COVID-19 and flame-resistant (FR) personal protective equipment (PPE) hazard requirements. Firefighters and emergency responders require face coverings that are properly matched with their FR garments. When used as face, nose and mouth coverings, properly designed masks, gaiters and hoods made with Nomex® can help emergency responders meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidance on wearing masks as well as meet FR compliance requirements for National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1500.

The free webinar, “FR Face Masks & COVID-19: What Firefighters and Emergency Responders Need to Know,” will be held on July 16 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM EDT. The webinar will help firefighters and other emergency responders understand the three vital considerations in FR face mask selection based on the specific hazards they face on the job: fire resistance, particulate blocking and viral protection. The important issue of cleaning and decontaminating FR face masks will also be discussed. For more information and to register, visit FR Face Masks & COVID-19.

“Emergency responders are vital to our communities at all times, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re dedicated to providing flame-resistant PPE solutions like Nomex® to help keep emergency responders safe,” said David Domnisch, global business director, DuPont Personal Protection. “We recommend a total FR solution that includes both turnout gear or garment made of Nomex® and a FR mask or hood made of Nomex® for enhanced FR protection. Nomex® provides the protection required to help firefighters, EMTs, industrial workers and many others who face FR hazards to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The webinar will highlight recent DuPont testing showing that hoods and masks made with Nomex® Nano Flex have excellent viral and bacterial filtration efficiency of greater than 95% in accordance with ASTM F2101 for medical masks.

Nomex® won’t melt, drip or burn and is known for its inherent flame-resistant performance and optimal balance of comfort and protection. Specifically, Nomex® Nano Flex is a highly breathable, next-generation FR solution used in hoods and provides superior particle barrier protection while also being lighter weight than other FR materials. Nomex® Nano Flex helps provide hoods with a 4X increase in particle barrier protection – especially in the neckline and upper jaw area historically known to be the most vulnerable and least protected – and also does not impact situational awareness which is important in the extreme conditions that firefighters face.

DuPont remains committed to helping to protect those who protect others, especially as we strive to provide appropriate PPE solutions to the dedicated workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19. For more information about Nomex ® and Kevlar® PPE solutions for fire service, please visit DuPont firefighter and emergency response protection.

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com.

