Fire Chief Dies, Three Firefighters Injured in Portugal Fire

An experienced fire chief died and three other firefighters were injured in a Portugal fire, reports Portugal Resident.

This forest fire was not far from areas devastated in 2017 fire around Castanheira de Pêra/ Pedrógão Grande that killed 66 people.

The office of the ministry for interior administration has opened an inquiry, lamenting the “tragic moment” for volunteer firefighters.

The fire chief has been identified as José Augusto Dias, 55, attached to the Mirando do Corvo fire station and an employee of the local council.

RELATED

Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: U.S. Military Plane Crash, Major Fatal Fires Abroad

NFPA’s Firefighter Fatality Report Shows 64 On-Duty Firefighter Deaths in 2014

Tragic Wildfire in Portugal