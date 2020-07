The parents of a firefighter were killed in a house fire, reports WPXI 11.

The house was nearly 90% involved in fire when firefighters arrived. It was too late to safe Lloyd Oblack, 83, and his wife, Marie, 81. The couple’s dog also died.

Grief counselors are available for the firefighters.

