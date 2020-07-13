Woman, Child Rescued from Medford (MA) House Fire

A mother and child are grateful after firefighters rescued them from a house fire, reports Boston 7 News.

Emergency crews used a ladder to get a woman and a child out of the home, according to Medford police.

Megan Lantanowich said she was woken up by the other resident of the two-family home. Megan called 911 and waved a white towel out the window.

But firefighters quickly came through their second-story window and carried them down a ladder to safety.

