Woman, Child Rescued from Medford (MA) House Fire

A mother and child are grateful after firefighters rescued them from a house fire, reports Boston 7 News.
Emergency crews used a ladder to get a woman and a child out of the home, according to Medford police.
Megan Lantanowich said she was woken up by the other resident of the two-family home. Megan called 911 and waved a white towel out the window.
But firefighters quickly came through their second-story window and carried them down a ladder to safety.
