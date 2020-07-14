Brendan McDonough Announced as Connect 2020 Keynote Speaker

LAKEVILLE, MINN. [July 13, 2020] – ImageTrend, Inc. is thrilled to announce Brendan McDonough as the keynote speaker for Connect 2020. McDonough found purpose as a member of the “Granite Mountain Hotshots” – an elite squad of firefighters, but on June 30, 2013, McDonough and his team were confronted by a freak 3,000-degree inferno in Yarnell, Arizona. The relentless blaze ultimately trapped his hotshot brothers, killing all 19 of them in minutes. McDonough – or “Donut” as dubbed by his team – was the sole survivor of the Yarnell Hill Wildfire, the nation’s greatest loss of firefighter lives since the 9/11 attacks.

McDonough’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and ImageTrend looks forward to welcoming him as our keynote speaker for our annual Connect conference. Join us Wednesday, July 22, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM CDT in our virtual setting to hear from McDonough himself. There’s still time to register for Connect, which is set to kickoff Monday, July 20.

For more information regarding our upcoming Connect 2020 conference, click here. Arrangements for the appearance of Brendan McDonough made through Greater Talent Network, LLC., New York, NY.

