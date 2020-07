Lou Vicelli (W.S. Darley photo)

We are pleased to announce that Lou Vicelli has been promoted into the position of Manager of Business and Staff Development in the Fire Equipment Division at W.S. Darley. In this role he will focus on increasing company revenue by identifying, assessing, and developing new business opportunities and products, expanding brand presence as well as maintaining and growing existing key account business.

Lou started with Darley in 2017 as an Outside Sales Rep for our Fire Equipment Division.