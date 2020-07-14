DeKalb County (GA) Firefighter Recounts Rescue from Fire

A DeKalb County (GA) firefighter spoke to the media about how she was injured during a structure fire last month and how other firefighters came to her rescue.

11 Alive/YouTube

According to a report from FOX 5 Atlanta, Firefighter Viv Evans was operating on the interior of a town house fire when she broke her leg. She recounted how fellow firefighters removed her from the fireground.

Evans tore her ACL and other ligaments in her knee.

