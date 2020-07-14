Bloomington (MN) Firefighters Respond After Car Crashes Into House

According to a report from KSTP, firefighters rushed to the scene of a fiery crash in Bloomington, Minnesota, after a car slammed into a home, starting a fire. Crews from several Bloomington-area towns also responded, which included Burnsville.

200 block of E. 107th St- House Fire. Vehicle crash into a home which resulted in a fire. 2nd alarm struck. Crews are currently working to extinguish fire. pic.twitter.com/3fqhYnHFIB — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) July 14, 2020 Bloomington (MN) Fire/Twitter

According to the Bloomington Fire Department (BFD), the fire occurred at a home along the 200 block of East 107th Street.

The BFD reported no injuries at the scene.

