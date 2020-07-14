Host Danny Sheridan is joined by FDNY Deputy Chief Frank Leeb to discuss the UL FSRI boot camp and Sheridan’s article, “Evolution, Not Revolution: Urban Fire Dynamics Boot Camp.”

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Commercial Fires

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief

Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief: Reading Buildings