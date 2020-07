About 80% of the Evergreen-area residents who left their homes due to the Elephant Butte fire can return home but the fire remains 25% contained, reports The Denver Post.

UPDATE: Though the #ElephantButteFire is still at 50 acres in size according to these Multi-Mission Aircraft images, we now have 25 percent containment #jeffco pic.twitter.com/ztmAAI02Jt — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

The fire has not damaged any structures, and there have been no injuries reported, officials said.

