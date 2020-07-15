More Than 100 Houston (TX) Firefighters Respond to Senior Living Facility High-Rise Fire

According to a report from KHOU, investigators said an electrical issue was the cause of a fire that broke out at a senior assisted living facility in the Galleria area of Houston Tuesday night. More than 100 firefighters responded to the apartment at 2929 Post Oak Boulevard about 11:15 p.m.

No smoke or flames were showing from the exterior, but investigators said the fire occurred inside an apartment unit on building’s top floor. They also said the sprinklers did not go off because the fire was inside the ceiling, above the sprinklers.

The fire was put out by 12:44 a.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The apartment unit in questioned suffered major damage. Several lower-level apartments incurred water damage.

