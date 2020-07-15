Off-Duty TX Firefighter Hospitalized After Rescuing Person from Fire

An off-duty Granite Shoals (TX) firefighter was injured after he rescued a person from inside a burning building Tuesday, according to reports.

KXAN reported that Dustin Short seriously injured his lungs in the high temperatures of the building that was on fire in Kingsland, Texas. He was initially mechanically ventilated, however an update on the Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Facebook page indicated Short’s condition had improved and he was breathing on his own.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Short.