An unidentified man was taken into custody after an unmarked court police vehicle was set on fire, reports CNN.

The man poured on an accelerant and set fire to the car, which was parked just outside the court building. He was then taken by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

The court is not in session this week. In recent days, however, the justices have weighed in on several death penalty cases.

