A 72-year-old woman died in a mobile home fire, reports Delmarva Now.

Firefighters from the Mt. Vernon, Princess Anne and Allen volunteer fire companies responded to the one-alarm fire and spent over an hour brining the fire under control.

It was determined that the fire started in the living room, though an exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

