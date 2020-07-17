Names in the News: July 17, 2020

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions within the fire service.

MICHELE VAUGHN was named the interim chief for the Salinas (CA) Fire Department (SFD), making her the first female chief in the SFD’s history. She is a 21-year member of the department and has worked at every SFD station throughout her career. Vaughn also served as a board member and treasurer for the Training Section of the California Fire Chiefs Association, and is a member of the Women in the Fire Service organization.

THOMAS PETERSON will become the new chief of the Templeton (CA) Community Services District (TCSD) effective August 17. He is a 30-year fire service veteran, with 21 of those years as a volunteer with TCSD. Peterson also serves as a battalion chief with Atascadero (CA) Fire and Emergency Services (AFES). He replaces Interim Chief Bill White, who has worked part-time for TCSD while maintaining his full-time position, also as a battalion chief with AFES.

SHAUN EDGERTON was appointed as the new chief of the Elkhart (IN) Fire Department (EFD) by Mayor Rod Roberson. He takes over the position from Steve Kamp, who had been EFD chief since October 2019. Edgerton is a 30-year member of the EFD, rising through the ranks to become assistant chief. An Elkhart native, he has also worked as a salesman for fire safety equipment for the past six years. Edgerton attended Morehouse College as well as Indiana University.

CHRISTOPHER NORRIS was named the new chief of the Easthampton (MA) Fire Department. He will take over the position on July 27. Norris was previously a deputy chief for the Northampton (MA) Fire Department. He was also the chief of the Westhampton (MA) Fire Department (WFD) until last year. Norris began his career as a volunteer with the WFD in 1994. He also has taught at the Massachusetts Fire Academy since 2003.

MARC SANDERSON was sworn in as the new chief of the Orem (UT) Fire Department on July 7. He replaces previous chief Scott Gurney, who retired earlier this year. Sanderson served as a firefighter/paramedic for the town of Orem from 1994 to 2006 before becoming chief of the Pleasant Grove (UT) Fire Department. Sanderson has also held a leadership position with Intermountain Healthcare’s Life Flight program.

