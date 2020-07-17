FL County Aims to Enforce Rules Designed to Limit COVID-19 Spread

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County plans to enforce rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus with fines.

The county’s commission unanimously approved an emergency order gives all code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police officers have already had this enforcement power.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez told commissioners during an online meeting Thursday it’s time for repercussions for people who choose to disobey the rules. Gimenez says people, especially younger people, haven’t been following the “new normal” guidelines.

In Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous and the current epicenter of the outbreak, there were more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday. Statewide, there were 13,965 new coronavirus cases.

There were an additional 156 deaths for a statewide confirmed total of 4,766.

