Photos: LAFD Crews Quickly Control Structure Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure offers some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews responding to a recent structure fire in the Panorama City section of town.

The fire occurred in the early morning of July 12, 2020, at 9800 N. Vesper Ave. Forty LAFD firefighters extinguished the fire in 22 minutes with no injuries reported.

The photos show crews working to gain access to a garage area and then flames extending to other parts of the structure.

