Webcast: Must Haves for First Arriving

As part of the REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference & Expo, join us for five weeks of fire service education along with interactive truck walkarounds and more.

The initial presentation comes from Charlotte (NC) Fire Captain Jonah Smith, who will focus on the factual basis for many of the necessary fireground tactics initial arriving companies use. The first five minutes on the fireground generally dictate how the remainder of the incident will go. Successful company level training evolutions are presented to effect a holistic overview of effective methods for the first-arriving company in any jurisdiction. Firefighters and company officers are introduced to methods for proper size-up, deployment, and assignment of resources that facilitate positive and successful fireground outcomes in jurisdictions of all sizes.

