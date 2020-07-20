Woman, Grandchild Die in Two-Alarm PA House Fire

According to a report from WNEP, a two-story house fire in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of a woman and her eight-year-old granddaughter early Sunday morning.

The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday along the 200 block of Woodward Street in Woodward Township. Multiple companies responded to the scene.

Fire officials said when they arrived, they found flames shooting from the back of the home and up through the second floor.

The names of the victims have yet to be released. A fire marshal has since been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

