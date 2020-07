Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Feeling a little silly today, but my guess is there a more than a few of you out there who can relate!

Take care, stay safe, and always make a difference!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: The Breakup

Drawn by Fire: Ready To Go!

Drawn by Fire: Lives in Your Hands

Drawn by Fire: Emotional Support