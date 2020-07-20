WV Firefighter Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Fire Station

A young Charleston (WV) firefighter has passed away after being found unresponsive at the firehouse, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

At approximately 2330hrs on Sunday, July 19, 2020, Firefighter/Medic Jason Cuffee, 27, was working at the Charleston Fire Department, Station 3. When he failed to respond to a call, his co-workers became concerned and went to check on him. They found Firefighter/Medic Cuffee unresponsive.

Fellow firefighters immediately performed CPR, and was then transported to the hospital where Firefighter/Medic Cuffee was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours of Monday, July 20, 2020. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Firefighter/Medic Cuffee had five years of service.