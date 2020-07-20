Hog Fire (CA) Grows to 5,800 Acres

Mandatory evacuations in Lassen County remain in effect as the Hog Fire continues to grow, reports ABC 10.
RELATED
U.S. Plans Changes to Wildland Firefighting Amid Crews’ Virus Risk
Wildland Fire Camps Need Dramatic Change Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Mandatory evacuations in Lassen County remain in effect as the Hog Fire continues to grow, reports ABC 10.
RELATED
U.S. Plans Changes to Wildland Firefighting Amid Crews’ Virus Risk
Wildland Fire Camps Need Dramatic Change Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
We value your privacy. When you visit Clarion Events (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.