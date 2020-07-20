One Dead, One Hospitalized After Roanoke (VA) House Fire

One person died and another person was hospitalized after jumping during a house fire, reports WSLS News 10.
One firefighter was sent to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
RELATED
Woman, Grandchild Die in Two-Alarm PA House Fire
One person died and another person was hospitalized after jumping during a house fire, reports WSLS News 10.
One firefighter was sent to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
RELATED
Woman, Grandchild Die in Two-Alarm PA House Fire
We value your privacy. When you visit Clarion Events (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.