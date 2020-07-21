E-ONE Day One Walk-Around: HR100 Single Axle Quint & eMax Rescue Pumper

Monday’s REV Fire Group Conference & Expo Feature

The REV Fire Group Apparatus Conference & Expo, powered by FDIC International, will feature interactive exhibits and weekly Webcasts with leading fire service instructors on apparatus-related topics.

Join us as Justin Rice gives a live walk-around featuring the HR100 Single Axle Quint! With 500 gallons of water, tons of compartment space, an industry leading aerial device with no failures in history, an incredible outrigger spread of only 11’ all on a single axle chassis, the E-ONE HR100 Single Axle Quint will fit the needs of your department without a doubt! Also featured will be the Bullhead City eMAX Rescue Pumper.

In addition to live, interactive walk-arounds of REV Fire Group products, this digital conference will feature the following free training presentations:

July 27, 2020: “Mayday Monday,” Tony Carroll

“Mayday Monday,” Tony Carroll August 3, 2020: “Proven Truck Tactics That Might Surprise You,” Jason Joannides

“Proven Truck Tactics That Might Surprise You,” Jason Joannides August 10, 2020: “Aerial Device Strategies and Tactics,” G. Howard Blythe

“Aerial Device Strategies and Tactics,” G. Howard Blythe August 17, 2020: “The Engine Company’s Guide to Winning: Stretching for Success,” Steve Robertson

Register at www.revtruckexpo.com.