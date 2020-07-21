Veteran Houston (TX) Fire Captain Dies of COVID-19

A veteran fire captain for the Houston (TX) Fire Department (HFD) has died from COVID-19 complications, according to Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association (HPFFA) Local 341.

Leroy Lucio, who served 29 years with the department, passed away on July 20, 2020, after valiantly fighting coronavirus/ COVID-19.

Lucio, who was a captain at HFD Station 103, had been hospitalized in San Antonio. His death will be classified as a line-of-duty death by HFD. He is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19.

“Please keep the family, friends and station crew of Leroy Lucio in your thoughts and prayers,” HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton said. “Captain Lucio leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We mourn the loss of our friend. His tragic death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Details of the memorial service for Capt. Lucio will be announced as soon as possible.