Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Lone Tree (CO) Town House Fire

Watch 90 seconds through the eyes South Metro Firefighters tonight as they arrived at the 2nd Alarm fire in Lone Tree. Their goal, control the fire as quickly as possible to protect lives and property. This is the reason they train so hard from their first day until they retire. pic.twitter.com/ZrxUKnIfAU — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 21, 2020

South Metro (CO) Fire Rescue firefighters responded last evening to a two-alarm fire that burned two town homes in the city of Lone Tree.

Two residents were treated by paramedics, one with smoke inhalation and one with burn injuries, according to the department’s Twitter account. Both victims were transported.

Firefighters operated in three structures: crews were “defensive,” meaning they fought the fire in the middle town home from the outside, and operated “offensively,” battling fire from the inside of the outer two town homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

