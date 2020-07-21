Fire Destroys NJ Egg Farm, Kills 300,000 Chickens

According to a report from CBS3, a massive fire at an egg farm in Pilesgrove, New Jersey, killing nearly 300,000 chickens. The fire erupted at around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the Red Bird Egg Farm on the 100 block of Cemetery Road.
Crews fought the four-alarm fire throughout the night and had to remain on scene until Tuesday morning to extinguish hot spots.
No people were injured, but fire officials said around 200,000 birds died in the fire while another 80,000 died in a neighboring building that lost power, which stopped the fans from blowing.
With the hot weather and heat from the fire, the chickens did not survive.
The Mannington Fire Department chief says the major issue was getting water to the scene.
