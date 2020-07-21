Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Surviving the Fire Service

Join host Christopher Baker with guest Assistant Chief (Ret.) Todd LeDuc as they discuss his new book titled Surviving the Fire Service, published by Fire Engineering Books & Videos. This episode will focus on how the future firefighter can manage and reduce risks throughout their careers in the fire service.

