First Two Recipients Announced for MSA’s and DuPont’s 2020 Globe Gear Giveaway

Departments in ME and NJ will each receive four sets of new turnout gear and

four new helmets

MSA, DuPont, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have teamed up again to help volunteer fire departments obtain much-needed gear through MSA’s and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway. This annual program began in 2012 and has provided 507 sets of turnout gear to 108 departments to date. In 2020, another 13 departments will each receive four new sets of turnout gear and four new helmets to help enhance the safety of their firefighters. The first 500 applicants also received a one-year NVFC membership, courtesy of MSA.

The first two recipients of MSA’s and DuPont’s 2020 Globe Gear Giveaway are the Haynesville (ME) Volunteer Fire Department and Washington Borough (NJ) Fire Department.

Haynesville (ME) Volunteer Fire Department

The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) protects 41 square miles in rural northern Maine. Even though they have eight active members, seven sets of their turnout gear are more than 10 years old. All of HFVD’s existing gear is secondhand, and they are unable to purchase new gear due to budget constraints, as their annual expenditures outpace the small amount of funding the town provides.

Despite these challenges, the members of the HFVD are committed to protecting their community and continually strive to improve their operations, such as by taking additional training classes to further their skills.

“I cannot put into words how much this means to our department,” said Assistant Chief Thomas Farr. “This is going to make a big difference for those of us that are interior certified.”

Washington Borough (NJ) Fire Department

The Washington Borough Fire Department (WBFD) is a rural, all-volunteer department that relies on tax revenue from the town as well as fundraising from the community they serve to support their operations. WBFD has been trying to slowly replace their outdated turnout gear, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to cancel several planned fundraisers. Support they receive from the town will also likely be impacted due to a decrease in tax revenue.

WBFD has 30 active members, yet they only have five sets of turnout gear that are less than 10 years old. Despite this, they continue to serve their town of 6,500 residents and respond to an average of 300 calls per year.

“Being awarded gear through [MSA’s and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway] will allow us to keep our members as safe as possible in the harsh environments we are exposed to,” said Assistant Chief Josh DeVoe.

Additional awards will be made monthly throughout 2020. Stay tuned to the NVFC web site, Dispatch newsletter, and Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Globe Facebook page, for additional information and announcements.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company’s comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA’s core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA’s web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction is a global leader in delivering innovation for life’s essential needs in water, shelter and safety; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec®.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.