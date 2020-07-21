Partiers Throw Bottles at Buffalo (NY) Firefighters

Buffalo Fire Officials say first responders were blocked while responding to an emergency, reports WKBW Buffalo 7.

Firefighters got to an intersection and were blocked by cars illegally parked. Commissioner Renaldo says there was a large block party. It took an extra three minutes to get to the accident scene. Firefighters then say members of the crowd started throwing beer bottles and other bottles at the fire rig.

When firefighters arrived to the accident scene, they say people were trying to extract the woman from the vehicle where she was trapped. Firefighters say the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

