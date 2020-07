The Dice Hill Fire is 60% contained, reports Summit Daily.

Pecotte said firefighters were able to secure a line around most of the fire and that a helicopter was used throughout the day to drop buckets of water onto the fire to put out interior hot spots.

Officials haven’t determined a cause for the fire.

