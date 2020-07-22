Humpday Hangout: How Not to Get Killed as a Division Chief

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood are joined by guest Anthony Kastros to talk about the role of the division chief and review test preparation. There is very little training out there on how to be a great division chief; the panel will look at two fires that offer solid lessons for chiefs and company officers around the nation.
ALSO
Humpday Hangout: Cancer-Causing Toxins and Your Firefighter PPE
Humpday Hangout: IAFC Study, Federal Funding, and Hazard Pay
Humpday Hangout: Are We Building Teams or Breaking Them?