GA Firefighter Dies After Cardiac Arrest During Extrication

A firefighter in Buchanan, Georgia, has passed away after a medical emergency during a vehicle rescue call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Firefighter Justin Robinson, 50, of the Haralson County Fire Department was at the scene of a motor vehicle accident performing extrication of injured patients. While at the crash site, he went into cardiac arrest. Crews immediately initiated life saving measures and Firefighter Robinson was transported to the local hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Firefighter Robinson had 25 years of service.

