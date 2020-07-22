Nearly Three Dozen Displaced After VA Apartment Complex Fire

According to a report from WTKR, 26 adults and seven children were displaced after a fire erupted at the Indian Lakes Apartments complex in the 5300 block of Maize Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A total of 16 units were damaged.

UPDATE: Fire crews rushed to Indian Lakes Apts again and then quickly left. It’s possible hot spots were not completely out. https://t.co/3fG69egR41 pic.twitter.com/xhzWxBsqy2 — Samantha German (@samantha_german) July 22, 2020 Samantha German, Twitter

15 of the 16 units were occupied at the time of the fire. However, no injuries were reported. The fire department says this is mostly because of the building’s working smoke alarms.

The fire is believed to be accidental, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

ALSO

Simulation: Four-Story Garden Apartment Fire

Fire in an Unfinished Apartment Complex: Tactics That Prevented a Total Loss

Three- to Six-Story Apartment Fires: Fire Extending into the Flat Roof and the Command Sequence