F.A.I.R. Measurement Project Deadline Is August 20

The National EMS Quality Alliance (NEMSQA), in collaboration with Florida Department of Health Division of Emergency Preparedness and Community Support, invites members of the EMS community and the public to submit ideas for consideration for use in the Feasible, Actionable, Impactful, Relevant (F.A.I.R.) EMS Measurement Project.

This project, funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) intends to develop quality measures to be used in the EMS Community.

Quality measures are tools that help us see how we are doing in different aspects of care like processes (things we do), outcomes (what happens to patients), patient perceptions (how patients feel about their care), and structures (resources available). Measuring quality is important so providers, patients, and agencies can determine what actions are needed to improve patient care.

While all measure concepts will be considered, preference may be given to those focusing on rural health outcomes and the State Health Department’s strategic objectives, such as: infant mortality, cardiovascular health, trauma systems improvement.

Click here to submit an idea for a measure for this project. All ideas are welcome! The deadline to submit measure concepts is August 20, 2020.